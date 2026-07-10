A few afternoon storms with highs in the 90s, hot this weekend

This morning starts off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds. As the day goes on, temperatures will warm up, and there’s a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon and evening. Most places will stay dry, but if a storm moves through, expect brief gusty winds and only a little rainfall.

Today is likely the last day with any decent chance for showers before the weather takes a much drier turn. Any storms that do form will be scattered and short-lived, so don't count on them to cool things down much. Once the sun goes down, conditions will quickly settle, with dry weather returning overnight.

Starting Saturday, a strong area of high pressure will build over the region, bringing a long stretch of hot, sunny, and dry weather. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s across the Denver metro and eastern plains, while mountain valleys could challenge record highs. Warm nights will offer little relief, making the heat feel more persistent.

The hot weather is expected to stick around through most of next week, with very little chance for rain across the lower elevations. Heat could become a concern, especially by Sunday or Monday, and heat advisories may be issued if temperatures continue to trend upward. If you'll be spending time outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and avoid the hottest part of the afternoon when possible.

By the middle to latter part of next week, the weather pattern may begin to shift slightly. Some monsoon moisture could work its way into the mountains, bringing a better chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms there by Wednesday or Thursday. For the plains, however, the forecast continues to favor mostly hot, dry, and sunny conditions.

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