Arrest warrant issued after downtown Littleton arson

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton have issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man in connection with an arson of a building under construction last month.

Police accuse James Daigle of setting the three-story wood frame building in downtown Littleton on fire. The Nov. 17 fire at the intersection of Main and Prince streets displaced six families in a neighboring apartment complex.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to stop the fire's spread into the four-story apartment complex next door. However, the building sustained water damage, prompting the evacuation of six units.

Anyone with information regarding Daigle's whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 303-794-1551.