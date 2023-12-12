Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrest warrant issued after downtown Littleton arson

littleton fire.png
Littleton PD
littleton fire.png
Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:05:22-05

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton have issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man in connection with an arson of a building under construction last month.

Police accuse James Daigle of setting the three-story wood frame building in downtown Littleton on fire. The Nov. 17 fire at the intersection of Main and Prince streets displaced six families in a neighboring apartment complex.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to stop the fire's spread into the four-story apartment complex next door. However, the building sustained water damage, prompting the evacuation of six units.

Anyone with information regarding Daigle's whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 303-794-1551.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives