Downtown Littleton arson suspect arrested in Denver

Police in Littleton have issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man in connection with an arson of a building under construction last month.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 11, 2024
LITTLETON, Colo. — A man accused of setting fire to a building under construction in downtown Littleton was arrested in Denver Thursday.

The three-story building went up in flames on the corner of Main Street and Prince Street around 12:17 a.m. on Nov. 17. The fire extended into a 4-story apartment building next door and displaced six families.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to stop the fire's spread into the building next door. However, the building sustained water damage, prompting the evacuation of six units.

The Littleton Police Department identified James Daigle as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 11.

Daigle was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department Thursday. He was arrested for second-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

