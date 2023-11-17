Building under construction in downtown Littleton goes up in flames early Friday morning

LITTLETON, Colo. – A building under construction in downtown Littleton caught fire just after midnight Friday, displacing six families in a neighboring apartment complex after their building suffered water damage from the blaze.

The three-story wood frame building at the intersection of Main and Prince Streets burst into flames that could be seen for blocks shortly before 12:24 a.m. Friday.

SMFR and @LittletonPD on scene of a 2nd Alarm fire in a 3-story wood frame building under construction at Main Street and Prince Street in downtown Littleton. No injuries reported, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/A2ZQm5Yrt9 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 17, 2023

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to stop its spread into a four-story apartment complex next door.

Residents from that neighboring complex were able to safely evacuate, though six families were displaced after the building suffered water damage, according to South Metro Fire Rescue officials.

The fire was out shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Investigators could not determine the cause of the fire.

