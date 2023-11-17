Watch Now
Building under construction in downtown Littleton goes up in flames early Friday morning

Six units in neighboring complex displaced to due water damage, South Metro Fire says
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 17, 2023
LITTLETON, Colo. – A building under construction in downtown Littleton caught fire just after midnight Friday, displacing six families in a neighboring apartment complex after their building suffered water damage from the blaze.

The three-story wood frame building at the intersection of Main and Prince Streets burst into flames that could be seen for blocks shortly before 12:24 a.m. Friday.

Sixty firefighters responded to the scene and were able to stop its spread into a four-story apartment complex next door.

Residents from that neighboring complex were able to safely evacuate, though six families were displaced after the building suffered water damage, according to South Metro Fire Rescue officials.

The fire was out shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Investigators could not determine the cause of the fire.

