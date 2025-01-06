Arapahoe County program seeks volunteers to help seniors with shoveling snow

LITTLETON, Colo. — An Arapahoe County snow shoveling program is seeking more volunteers as a winter storm prepares to dump more snow in the area.

Denver7 caught up with a volunteer with Snow Shoveling for a Senior, an Arapahoe County-based volunteer program that helps dig seniors out of the snow when two inches or more of snowfall.

“So, my wife and I moved to Colorado a year and a half ago,” Mike Gent said.

Gent and his family are used to the sunny skies of Arizona, so being in Littleton is quite the change.

“This quantity (of snow) is new, and we've played in the snow before, but shoveling driveways and adjusting to snow has been fun," he said.

That's why he joined Snow Shoveling for a Senior and said the work has been rewarding. He said the program is looking for more volunteers to join.

“I understood there were more than 40 neighbors who were on the waiting list who don't have an assigned volunteer. Volunteers can have more than one residence assigned. They do try to assign neighbors that are close to the volunteers,” Gent said.

If you would like to sign up, follow this link. It prompts you to set up an account and then walks you through the process of getting officially signed up.