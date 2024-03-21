Arapahoe Basin ski area to require parking reservation with a cost: How it works

DENVER — A heads up for skiers and snowboarders hitting Arapahoe Basin for the 2024-25 season as changes and costs are coming to park a vehicle.

On the same day A-Basin announced the sale of next season passes, CEO Alan Henceroth said a parking reservation system will be implemented, according to a blog post.

“Reservations will be required weekends, holidays and other peak days until 1 p.m. from mid-December until early May,” said Henceroth. “Parking has always been our pinch point for controlling busy days.”

While a limited number of season passes for parking will be available at $150 for the entire season, visitors to A-Basin will be required to purchase $20 general parking passes per vehicle.

“For carpoolers, vehicles with four or more people are still required to have a reservation, but the reservation will be free,” added Henceroth.

“I have discussed the parking reservation concepts with several A-Basin skiers and riders. Responses from guests have varied from skepticism to immediate embracement,” said Henceroth. “There is no doubt that requiring reservations will take away some of the spontaneity of skiing. That spontaneity, however, can be a major contributor to parking problems, especially on powder days.”

A-Basin provided no additional details on how the parking reservation system will work but Henceroth said details of an online parking reservation system would be forthcoming this fall.

The new parking reservation system is an effort to limit the number of vehicles and congestion around Highway 6.

“Limiting season pass sales, ticket sales and Ikon Pass access has mostly worked well to control daily skier numbers. We will continue to do those things, but as many of you have noticed, the skier numbers are creeping up again,” said Henceroth. “Following what is going on in other places, we now think implementing a parking reservation system is the best and most logical next step.”

A-Basin season pass renewals for adults next year will remain the same at $559 and some passes include 3 days at Monarch Mountain and a single day at Silverton Mountain for the unguided season in March and April.

Earlier this year, Arapahoe Basin announced the popular ski area would be purchased by Alterra Mountain Company, the ski giant behind the Ikon Pass and the deal was expected to close later this year.

