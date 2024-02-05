Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin to be bought by Alterra Mountain Company, provider of the Ikon Pass

DENVER — Arapahoe Basin, the popular ski area just beyond Loveland Pass known for its long ski season and smaller crowds, is set to be purchased by Alterra Mountain Company, the ski giant beyond the Ikon Pass.

The deal is expected to close later this year. The details of the purchase were not disclosed.

It's the first time in nearly three decades A-Basin's ownership has changed hands. Dream Unlimited Corp. has owned the ski area since it spun off from Vail Resorts in 1997.

A-Basin has been an Ikon Pass partner since 2019, with passholders being able to access a limited number of days at A-Basin. This winter, a full Ikon Pass granted seven winter days at the resort with no blackout dates. Ikon Base and Base Plus passes gave passholders five days on the mountain, while the Ikon Session Pass allowed four days of access with blackout dates.

There will be no change to A-Basin’s access for the 2023-24 winter season, according to Alterra.

With the addition of A-Basin, Alterra’s portfolio grows to 18 North American ski resorts, including Colorado’s Steamboat and Winter Park resorts. Aspen, Copper Mountain and Eldora are also accessible via the Ikon Pass.

The response to Monday’s news on social media was largely negative. Commenters on A-Basin’s Facebook post about the sale had wide-ranging lamentations from fears of the resort losing its small-time appeal to monopoly concerns.

“The end of an era,” one commenter wrote.

“Sad news,” another wrote. “Always thought A-Basin would stay strong and independent and awesome.”

“Antitrust laws don’t exist for certain industries I guess,” one person wrote. “Heartbreaking honestly.”

In a blog post announcing the agreement, Henceroth – who will continue in his role after the deal closes – made no direct mention of the backlash that could accompany the news, but wrote that A-Basin’s culture will remain a focus under its new ownership.

“A-Basin has a long-time and loyal following among skiers and riders in Colorado and we care deeply about the culture of A-Basin that brings them back,” said Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin. “We have worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019 when we joined the Ikon Pass community, and we have every faith that Alterra is committed to helping us maintain A-Basin’s authenticity.”