Apparent carjacking, chase leads to law enforcement presence in Dougco

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – An armed carjacking suspect reportedly opened fire at Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies Monday night leading to at least one deputy returning fire.

According to Dougco, the suspect was injured and taken to a hospital during the incident which began as an apparent carjacking in the Centennial area.

As of late Monday evening, the situation was still unfolding, but the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 the incident started with a carjacking near S. Broadway and S. Lincoln Streets in Centennial.

The suspect vehicle fled south leading to a high-speed chase with Douglas County deputies, said the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office later said on social media deputies at around 8:30 p.m. were called to be on lookout and spotted the suspect’s vehicle in Highlands Ranch.

“The pursuit ended near County Line Road and Santa Fe Drive,” wrote Dougco, which said at some point during the incident the suspect fired at deputies.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy was also injured “at the end of the pursuit and is currently being treated at the hospital. The deputy is expected to be OK,” wrote Dougco.

A passenger from the reported stolen vehicle was taken into custody.This is a developing story and will be updated.