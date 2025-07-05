Animals saved, deputies treated in Dougco fire 'due to improperly discarded fireworks': SMFR

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Four Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were treated for smoke inhalation and multiple animals were saved in an early Saturday morning that was started by discarded fireworks, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at around midnight to a home on Pebblewood Ct. in unincorporated Douglas County to find a garage on fire with flames shooting into the attic.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies helped people out of the home as SMFR crews attacked the fire and also rescued several dogs and cats, all of which were reported safe.

There were no injuries reported, but SMFR said four Dougco deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to SMFR, the blaze was caused by “improperly discarded fireworks” in a “plastic trash can.”

SMFR

A second overnight fire was also caused by discarded fireworks, said SMFR.

A garage fire was reported at a home in the 5200 block of S. Crocker Way in Littleton.SMFR fire crews found a cat in the home as Littleton police officers helped people evacuate from the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

SFMR shared the following fireworks safety tips with Denver7: