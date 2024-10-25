Amid Rotella Park fatal shooting investigation, new evidence led to changes in charges against juvenile

BRIGHTON, Colo. — New evidence in the investigation into the fatal shooting at Adam County's Rotella Park has led to a change in who was charged with murder.

A 15-year-old was killed in the shooting, which broke out at the park — located at 1824 Coronado Parkway — on Oct. 12.

Four days later, the first juvenile was arrested.

That juvenile, who was formally charged on Oct. 18 with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and a sentence enhancer, now only faces a change of possession of a handgun.

"New evidence that came to light after the filing decision was made led to an amendment of the original charges against that juvenile and new charges being filed against a different juvenile who is now believed to be the alleged shooter in this case," the district attorney's office said.

A second juvenile has now been charged with murder. This suspect has been charged with first-degree murder - extreme indifference, six counts of first-degree attempted murder - extreme indifference, first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and seven counts of aggravated juvenile offender (a sentence enhancer).

This case started around 11:18 p.m. on Oct. 12, when Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a person who had been shot at Rotella Park. When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound on his neck. They attempted to save the juvenile's life, but he later died.

One other juvenile was located at the scene, and had a gunshot wound on their leg. They were treated for their injuries and released.

Detectives interviewed multiple people and learned that the incident had started as a physical disturbance, the sheriff's office said. The day after the shooting, the sheriff's office shared in a press release that seven or more juveniles were involved, and one pulled out a gun and shot the two people.

Because both of the suspects in this case are juveniles, they have not been identified and no other information can be released.