Deputies arrest juvenile in connection with fatal shooting at Rotella Park in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting at Rotella Park on Oct. 12, the Adams County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.

The suspect has not been identified.

This case started around 11:18 p.m. on Oct. 12, when Adams County deputies responded to a call about a person who had been shot at Rotella Park, located at 1824 Coronado Parkway. When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound on his neck. They attempted to save the juvenile's life, but he later died.

One other juvenile was located at the scene, and had a gunshot wound on their leg. They were treated for their injuries and released. The sheriff's office had initially said this person was an adult, but corrected itself Wednesday and said they were also a juvenile.

Detectives interviewed multiple people and learned that the incident had started as a physical disturbance, the sheriff's office said. The day after the shooting, the sheriff's office shared in a press release that seven or more juveniles were involved, and one pulled out a gun and shot the two people.

Watch Denver7 coverage in the wake of the shooting in the video below.

Teenager shot, killed at Rotella Park in Adams County

The sheriff's office added that they were having a "difficult time getting credible and matching information from those involved that we have identified and interviewed."

An arrest came on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said a juvenile was arrested on charges of first-degree murder - extreme indifference, first-degree assault and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges against the suspect.