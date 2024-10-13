Juvenile dead, man wounded in Adams County double shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left a juvenile male dead and wounded a man Saturday night.

It happened around 11:18 p.m. inside Rotella Park at 1824 Coronado Parkway S.

Deputies were called to the park after receiving 911 calls concerning shots fired.

Upon arriving, deputies found a juvenile male deceased. The second victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg.

The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members to get a better understanding of what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was available.