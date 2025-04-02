Adams County man sentenced to 42 years after intentionally running down 3 people

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An Adams County man convicted of attempted murder for intentionally running down and injuring three people was sentenced Wednesday to 42 years in prison.

Manuel Handboy was convicted in January on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, for the Jan. 15, 2022, incident in an Adams County parking lot.

Handboy, driving a Chrysler minivan, intentionally struck and injured his ex-girlfriend and her family as the three women were returning to a hotel following a shopping trip.

The three victims were transported to the hospital, where two of the victims were treated for non-critical injuries. The third woman, the ex-girlfriend’s mother, suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures from the crash.