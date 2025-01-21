Colorado defendant convicted after intentionally crashing into 3 pedestrians, DA's Office says

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 39-year-old was convicted after he intentionally struck three pedestrians, including his ex-girlfriend and her family, in an Adams County parking lot in 2022, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Manuel Handboy, 39, was convicted on multiple charges, which include attempted murder, and is set for sentencing in April.

This case began on the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2022, when Handboy’s ex-girlfriend, her mother, and her sister returned from a shopping trip and went to the Red Rock Motel near W. 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Adams County. The ex-girlfriend had been staying with her mother after a recent breakup with Handboy, the district attorney's office said.

The trio unloaded their car and noticed Handboy sitting in his car nearby.

"Without warning, Handboy accelerated toward the group, intentionally striking the victim, her mother, and her sister with his vehicle," the district attorney's office said. "The force of the impact sent both the victim and her mother into the air, while the victim’s sister, who was sitting in her car, was also struck. The victim and her sister sustained injuries, and their mother was knocked unconscious, suffering a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures."

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 21, 11am

Handboy crashed the car, which ended up on its side, and tried to run away from the scene but was stopped by a witness. Adams County deputies then took him into custody.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said "the suspect had been involved in an ongoing domestic violence incident with one of the victims."

His trial lasted eight days in Adams County District Court.

Nearly three years later, on Jan. 13, a jury found Handboy guilty on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

He is set for sentencing on April 2.

“This defendant plowed his vehicle into three innocent victims, causing unspeakable suffering,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant’s violent actions are an outrageous assault on this community, and I’m grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute violent acts of domestic violence to the fullest extent of the law. I appreciate the hard work of our law enforcement partners and my team at the DA’s Office in securing justice in this case.”