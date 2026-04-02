ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Parents across Colorado are facing long waitlists and unaffordable daycares, prompting Adams County to explore a new solution to help providers and the families they serve.

In Adams County alone, parents spend 22% of their household wages on childcare, according to the Common Sense Institute’s 2025 Child Care Opportunity Index.

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WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio reports on Adams County's new childcare provider rebate program

Adams County launches new effort to address Colorado's childcare crisis

Out of the nearly 39,650 children under the age of six who need care, there are just 12,633 spots available, according to that same study.

Catie Seperich, a mother of two, told Denver7 finding childcare in the county is nearly impossible and unaffordable. She said the high costs leave families with a tough choice.

"To me, a career was important. But it does make you rethink when you learn how much it is, whether it's worth it or not," Seperich said.

Denver7 Catie Seperich, Mother of two

Bill Aiken, the county’s deputy director of community development, said the childcare need right now is extreme and costs are high. He explained what's behind it.

"Rising cost of land, rising cost of building and construction, rising valuations of property, taxes, all those things are forcing the operators to have to try to raise their prices to keep up," Aiken said.

To help providers and the families they serve, Adams County is offering a property tax incentive. Aiken said eligible providers can get at least 50% back on the county portion of their property taxes. Providers offering care for infants and toddlers can qualify for up to 100% back.

Denver7 Bill Aiken, Deputy Director of Community & Economic Development in Adams County

"Commercial facilities will have about $11,200 that could be rebated back to them. And home care providers, on average, will receive about $1,000 in rebates this year," said Aiken.

By offering property tax rebates, the county aims to lower costs for providers and support the expansion of child care options.

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Applications for the first year of the program will be accepted from July 1 through Sept. 15. The program will run as a one-year pilot from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, and will be evaluated before any decision is made about continuing it.

While Aiken said it's not an overnight solution, parents like Seperich hope it starts a conversation about how to better address the childcare crisis in Colorado.

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"I think a lot needs to change, honestly," Seperich said.