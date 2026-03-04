DENVER — We finally saw some much needed moisture along the Front Range! Tuesday's storm quickly cleared out overnight and we're in for plenty of sunshine and another nice warm up.

Another ridge of high pressure builds back into the state and temperatures will jump back into the 60s, with mostly sunny skies across the state! Thursday will be even warmer, with highs close to 70 degrees in Denver!

Fire danger returns along with the March heat. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday for areas south of Interstate 70 for 45 mph wind gusts, 10 to 15% humidity values and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Late Thursday night, a more powerful winter storm will swing into Colorado ushering in heavy mountain snow and a bit of a rain/snow mix to the Interstate 25 corridor and plains. It's still a few days out, but measurable snow in the Denver metro is looking increasingly more likely. Stay tuned for potential snowfall amounts as the system gets closer!

Warmer, drier and sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

A gorgeous March day in store across Colorado

