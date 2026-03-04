Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A gorgeous March day in store across Colorado

Two more days of 60s before the next storm hits Denver; colder with a few inches of snow likely across the metro area on Friday
It will be a beautiful day across Colorado, with high temperatures back in the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky!
A gorgeous March day in store across Colorado
3-4-26 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — We finally saw some much needed moisture along the Front Range! Tuesday's storm quickly cleared out overnight and we're in for plenty of sunshine and another nice warm up.

LISA AM WX.jpg

Another ridge of high pressure builds back into the state and temperatures will jump back into the 60s, with mostly sunny skies across the state! Thursday will be even warmer, with highs close to 70 degrees in Denver!

Fire danger returns along with the March heat. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday for areas south of Interstate 70 for 45 mph wind gusts, 10 to 15% humidity values and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Late Thursday night, a more powerful winter storm will swing into Colorado ushering in heavy mountain snow and a bit of a rain/snow mix to the Interstate 25 corridor and plains. It's still a few days out, but measurable snow in the Denver metro is looking increasingly more likely. Stay tuned for potential snowfall amounts as the system gets closer!

Warmer, drier and sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

A gorgeous March day in store across Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
promo-ad-d7gives-volunteer.png

Community

Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Lisa Hidalgo and Danielle Grant