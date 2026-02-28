Douglas County continues investment in year-round aerial firefighting support

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The last week of February marked another week of warm temperatures and high fire danger in Colorado. Locals know fire season is year-round, making it crucial to have support both on the ground and in the sky. This week, Douglas County Commissioners voted to invest $1,530,000 to have aerial firefighting support throughout the year.

Last year, Denver7 covered Douglas County officials showcasing the new helicopter in action and listened to crews describe the major impact it would have.

Mike Alexander, director of the Douglas County Office of Emergency Management, explained that Douglas County is the only county in Colorado that supports its own aviation fire suppression resource. The county renewed its contract with Trans Aero, LTD, to access a Type 2 helicopter that it can use year-round.

"This year, we renewed our contract with our helicopter vendor to provide year-round availability of aviation resources for fire suppression and all hazards response, which is huge for us because wildfires, the number one threat to Douglas County in terms of natural hazards, and so we rely on that availability to protect our citizens' lives and property," Alexander said.

Jim Waltz

When a fire is quickly spreading, Alexander emphasized that aerial support is critical as it works in combination with ground resources. Having a firefighting helicopter dedicated to the county gives them their own resource, which they can depend on.

"We've expanded not just exclusive-use options and call-needed options, but also something we call modified availability and what that is, is that allows us to contract with our vendor to provide helicopter on immediate notice from their hangar up in Loveland, which is important because they have a climate controlled hangar that allows them to store it," Alexander said.

Douglas County Commissioner, Abe Laydon, explained that wildfires are the number one threat affecting their community.

He explained the helicopter was used last summer when a fire spread quickly and caused the town of Louviers to be evacuated.

"Throughout the many years we've been doing this, we were told the state has a dedicated helicopter, 'don't worry, you'll be fine.' Unfortunately, that state helicopter was in disrepair, and it has continued to be in disrepair. Thankfully, our helicopter was not, and so we like to fight fires hard and heavy and fast," Laydon said.

Jim Waltz

On Friday morning, a brush fire started near Merryvale Trail, with South Metro Fire Rescue and several other agencies responding to the scene. Alexander said he first ordered air resources for help, but was able to cancel them as it was not needed.

This firefighting tool in the sky is an investment Douglas County is proud of — and one Laydon stands behind.

"Having aerial support year-round is a solution that, if something pops up, it's the good news you'll never hear about that wildfire will get put out hard, heavy and fast, just like what we're seeing today," Laydon said.

With warm weather still expected in the forecast, Douglas County officials hope community members will sign up for emergency alerts, mitigate their land, and be prepared on a red flag warning day.