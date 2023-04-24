'A curveball that I wasn't expecting': Nick Campion drops out of District 7 City Council runoff in Denver

DENVER — Thanking Denver voters and donors who supported his campaign, District 7 city council candidate Nick Campion dropped out of the race after learning he is going to become a father.

Campion was propelled to the June 6 runoff election against Flor Alvidrez to replace current District 7 city councilperson Jolon Clark.

“This is news that recently happened that really changed my life and my goals,” Campion said in a video announcement on YouTube.

“Life sometimes throws you curveballs and this is definitely a curveball that I wasn't expecting, but I'm really happy about the opportunity and excited to be a dad,” said Campion.

The announcement would mean Alvidrez would be the new district councilperson by default, according to Lucille Wenegieme, spokesperson with the Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

The runoff ballot has been certified and will list Alvidrez and Campion, but any votes that are cast for Campion will be marked as undervotes, according to Wenegieme.

"There will be no write-ins for any of the races, so there won't be a line for it on the ballot, either." Wenegieme told Denver7.

Denver election results showed Campion secured the second spot in the runoff with 19.23% or 2,945 votes to Flor Alvidrez, who led with 38.5% or 5,895 votes.

At the end of the general election, Adam Estroff was in third place with 2,838 votes.

In a statement, Campion thanked voters and donors before throwing his support behind Alvidrez. “Flor Alvidrez has run an incredible campaign and I wish her the very best. I am confident that she will be a powerful advocate for our community’s residents and businesses" the statement read.

Once the runoff election is certified and a post-election audit is completed, the winner in the race will considered official, according to Wenegieme.

