Meet Denver city council, mayor candidates for 2023 | Denver Decides candidate forums

Denver residents will vote on local offices in the 2023 municipal general election including for mayor, city council, clerk and recorder and city auditor. Local ballot issues will also be decided in the election.

These Denver Decides candidate forums present candidates running for Denver city council, Denver auditor, clerk and recorder and Denver mayor. The candidate forums are a community partnership which includes League of Women Voters of Denver, Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation presented by Denver 8 TV and hosted by Denver7's Russell Haythorn and Micah Smith.

Denver7 also sat down with all 17 candidates running for Denver mayor and you can learn more about each of their platforms in this interactive story.

Below you can see a full schedule of when the forums will be presented and Denver7 will publish the videos here once they have aired.

Important dates and election information:

Denver Decides

Denver City Council District 1 Candidate Forum

In this video Denver Decides presents District 1 city council candidates Amanda Sandoval and Ava Truckey hosted by Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn.

Denver City Council District 3 Candidate Forum

In this video Denver Decides presents District 3 city council candidate Jamie Torres who has no opposition. The forum is hosted by Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn.

Denver City Council District 4 Candidate Forum

In this video Denver Decides presents District 4 city council candidates Diana Romero Campbell and Tony Pigford hosted by Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn.

