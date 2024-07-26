A call to support the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden after sprayed with anti-war graffiti

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – For decades, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden has been a place for visitors to pay tribute to the sacrifices of military members.

In less than a month, the memorial will mark its 47th anniversary but on Friday, volunteers were left to clean up a mess after vandals spray-painted it with anti-war graffiti, including messages of “free Gaza.”

“This act of vandalism has deeply saddened the community and those who uphold the memorial’s mission to honor the brave men and women of the USMC,” the memorial posted in a news release.

The desecration happened sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to the memorial.

"The defacement of this Memorial is not just an attack on a monument, but on the values and sacrifices it represents," said Paula Sarlls, USMC Memorial Foundation President, in the release. "We urgently need the community's help to restore the Memorial to its rightful state."

On Friday, community members responded to the call for help and were able to remove much of the graffiti.

“Many thanks to Generi Marcelo and Richard Blakeman who assisted our David Bernard today in removing a good portion of the graffiti,” a Facebook post read. “Scott Kult with Colorado Power Cleaner will finish it this afternoon.”

Crews with RIZE Exteriors were expected to add a protective coat on the USMC Memorial over the weekend, the post read.

In 2023, just in time for its 46th anniversary, Denver7 Gives viewers donated over $7,600 to upgrade the electrical system that powers lights for the flags and outlets that were damaged due to flooding.

"We truly appreciate Denver7. I just feel like we're family now," said Paula Sarlls, President of the USMC Memorial Foundation in 2023.

Sarlls, a Vietnam-era Marine Veteran, who is also a Gold Star wife, maintains the memorial where her late husband’s ashes, also a Vietnam veteran, are spread at the site.

“Men and women have fought and died for freedom of speech since the beginning of our nation. And we support that. Freedom of Speech does not include defacing property,” said Sarlls in the news release. “Repairing the damage caused by this criminal act of vandalism will have a steep cost for our organization.”

Denver7 News reached out to the Golden Police Department to learn if there is an investigation unfolding.

Ahead of its 47th anniversary celebration on August 24, those who maintain the memorial are seeking help from the public to ensure it stands for years to come as a place to honor the United States Marine Corps.

“In light of the recent vandalism, the USMC Memorial Foundation urgently appeals to the public for support,” said the news release.

To learn more about the upcoming anniversary celebration, continue at this link.

Anyone wishing to help support the USMC Memorial can donate on the foundation’s website or sent contributions to:

USMC Memorial Foundation

PO Box 441126

Aurora, CO 80014