Denver7 Gives help light up U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — Just in time for its 46th anniversary, the flags at The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden were raised and lit up for the world to see once again.

Thanks to our generous Denver7 Gives viewers, more than $7,600 was raised to upgrade the electrical system that powers the lights for the flags and outlets after flooding damaged the system earlier this summer.

"We truly appreciate Denver7. I just feel like we're family now," said Paula Sarlls, President of the USMC Memorial Foundation, which maintains the memorial.

Sarrls said the initial estimate for repairs was $15,000. She worried the memorial that means so much to her, as a Vietnam veteran, and her late husband, whose ashes are spread at the site, was in danger of closing.

"Vietnam veterans, as you know, were treated very badly when we came home, but women were treated worse than men. It was pretty sad. So we put our things away and didn't talk about the Marine Corps for 30 years. And it was the first time that he and I felt welcome at home. And every time I come out here, I think of him, his ashes; some of his ashes are spread here. And it's just a place to remember him. And others like him that gave their all," said Sarlls.

To celebrate the 46th anniversary and the generous donations, a ceremony was held Saturday night featuring the "On Higher Ground" men's chorus, a Rocky Mountain Renegades Flyover, a proper flag disposal ceremony presented by the Rocky Mountain Young Marines and guest speaker Col. Robert Bodisch, the Commanding Officer of CU Naval ROTC.

"Memorials like this serve as a reminder, as a memorial for those that have gone before, and those that will come after," said Don Davis, board member for the Marine Corps Memorial Foundation.

The U.S. Marine Memorial in Golden is not finished with its fundraising efforts. Davis said they are working to raise more than $3 million over the next few years for a massive remodel to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

