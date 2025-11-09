A better South Broadway? Voters approve property tax hike to support new improvement district

DENVER — Denver's quirky South Broadway corridor in the Baker neighborhood is turning a new leaf, after voters approved the creation of a special tax district aimed at addressing long-standing safety concerns.

On Election Day, voters said "yes" to creating the Broadway General Improvement District (GID), covering a roughly two-mile stretch between 6th Avenue and I-25.

The district will raise property taxes to fund community events, cleaning and maintenance, as well as 24/7 safety patrols.

Denver7 Pictured: A funky sign along South Broadway.

The new tax district means an extra $2,400 per year for a million-dollar building or an extra $560 for a million-dollar home.

Denver7 has followed concerns about crime from residents and business owners in the area for years.

Denver7 Pictured: South Broadway in Denver.

"There seems to be a little bit of lawlessness that happens here on Friday and Saturday nights," said Adam Stauthamer, who works on South Broadway.

"It's less friendly than I feel like I would like," said Urth Pruin, a Baker neighborhood resident.

Several people who live in the area told Denver7 the new GID is worth the price.

"I feel like it could be a pretty helpful thing nowadays," Pruin said.

However, not everyone supports property owners footing the bill.

Owner of Sputnik Coffee Company Spencer Madison expressed mixed feelings about the approach.

Denver7 has covered the closure of several long-time businesses in the area, and Madison worries about the financial impact on remaining establishments.

"I mean, there will be businesses in this neighborhood that are going to be directly affected by it, I would assume that retail spots are going to have the biggest impact," Madison said.

The new district expects to have around $1.2 million to use in 2026, hoping it will pave the way for a better South Broadway.

"I feel like it could really help and just like, bring community closer," Pruin said.

