91 Colorado grocery stores to be sold if Kroger-Albertsons merger goes through

DENVER — Approximately 91 Colorado grocery stores would be sold or transferred under the Kroger and Albertsons proposed merger, the companies announced this week.

The list includes 89 Safeway stores and two Albertsons locations which would be divested to C&S Wholesale Grocers as Kroger and Albertsons look to ease state and federal government concerns over the merger attempt first announced in 2022.

Before the list of stores was announced, Kroger said in April that C&S would operate the Colorado locations under the Safeway brand if its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons was approved.

As part of its initial divestiture plan, Kroger first announced in September 2023 that C&S would buy 413 stores only to increase that number to 579 stores earlier this year.

“The amended divestiture package responds to concerns raised by federal and state antitrust regulators regarding the original agreement,” said Kroger in a statement. “The enhanced divestiture package includes a modified and expanded store set and additional non-store assets to further enable C&S to operate competitively following the completion of the proposed merger.”

The companies have maintained no stores would be closed and frontline associates would lose their jobs.

Local Colorado attorney general announces lawsuit to block Kroger, Albertsons merger Jeff Anastasio

The United Food & Commercial Workers Unions maintains the proposed merger would hurt workers and competition.

“We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago -- because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal,” said UFCW. “The merger proposal was rejected in January and February by the Attorneys General from the states of Colorado and Washington and the Federal Trade Commission. We applaud their actions. They have been in possession of this proposed divestiture list, made public today by the companies, for months and that did not change their opposition to the proposed merger.”

It has remained unclear if the revised plan would satisfy regulators. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission in February sued to block the $24.6 billion merger between the grocery giants, saying the lack of competition would lead to higher grocery prices and lower wages for workers.

Colorado Attorney General announces lawsuit to block Kroger, Albertsons merger

Kroger’s attempt to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc., also hit a snag in Colorado in February when Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a lawsuit to block the supermarket chains from combining.

Weiser said the merger of the parent companies of King Soopers/City Market and Safeway would kill competition and hurt consumers.

“Coloradans are concerned about undue consolidation and its harmful impacts on consumers, workers, and suppliers,” said Weiser in a news release. “After 19 town halls across the state, I am convinced that Coloradans think this merger between the two supermarket chains would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service, and less resilient supply chains.”

A total of eight states have challenged the merger. Two distribution centers and a plant in Denver would also be impacted.

Kroger and Albertsons announce plans to offload hundreds of locations

Here's the full list of 91 Colorado grocery stores that would be divested:

Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa

Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora

Safeway — 1677 S Havana St, Aurora

Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora

Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder

Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder

Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton

Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield

Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City

Safeway — 880 S Perry St, Castle Rock

Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial

Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs

Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer

Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez

Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta

Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver

Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver

Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver

Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver

Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Safeway — 200 Quebec St Bldg 400, Denver

Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver

Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd, Denver

Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver

Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver

Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango

Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth

Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood

Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie

Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen

Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone

Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unit 6, Fort Collins

Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins

Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton

Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser

Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco

Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden

Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction

Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction

Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley

Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley

Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison

Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch

Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Spring

Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood

Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood

Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 5025 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton

Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton

Safeway — 8434 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton

Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree

Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont

Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont

Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville

Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville

Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland

Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument 5

Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker

Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo

Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo

Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs

Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton

Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail

Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge

Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor

Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park

Plant: Denver Dairy Plant — 4301 Forest St, Denver

Denver Dairy Plant — 4301 Forest St, Denver Distribution Center: Denver Freezer / Variety Bldg Only - 4350 Dahlia St, Denver

Distribution Center: 4600 E Stapleton Dr S, Denver