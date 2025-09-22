Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
84th Ave. over Interstate 25 closed for semitrailer leaking hydrochloric acid

Drivers can still exit I-25 northbound and southbound but the 84th Ave. bridge is closed
Thornton and Adams County fire departments responded to a semitrailer leaking hydrochloric acid early Monday. 84th Ave. was closed between Grant Street and Conifer Road over Interstate 25.
THORNTON, Colo. — 84th Ave. between Grant Street and Conifer Road over Interstate 25 closed after a semitrailer leaked hydrochloric acid on the bridge early Monday morning.

Drivers can still exit southbound I-25 at 84th Ave., but they must travel west. Northbound I-25 drivers have to exit and go east because the 84th Ave. bridge is expected to be closed for several hours, Thornton Deputy Fire Chief Ernie Anderson said in an early morning news conference.

The Thornton Fire Department got a report of a FedEx delivery truck who was carrying six totes of hydrochloric acid in the box trailer. The driver left a shipping warehouse in Denver en route to Rocky Springs, Wyoming, when he noticed a small leak coming from inside one of the box trailers.

Anderson said the driver was proactive, pulling the trailer over to the side of the road. The Thornton Fire Department did not know why the trailer was leaking, but said the investigation is ongoing and an environmental cleanup company was en route.

