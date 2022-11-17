Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19, more than 2 months after receiving omicron booster

DENVER – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, a little more than two months after receiving the omicron-specific booster targeting the BA.5 variant of the novel coronavirus.

Polis, who received the bivalent omicron booster on Sept. 7, first encountered the virus nearly two years ago. He is currently asymptomatic and will be working from home “with his full schedule until he is no longer contagious,” according to his spokesman.

His office said the governor had been testing regularly for the virus due to a known exposure.

Data on how well the omicron-specific booster shots work in humans is mixed. Some early studies suggest they offer the same level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization as a fourth shot of the original vaccine, while others have found they performed better than the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s still unclear how well the newer vaccines work against more immune evasive variants like BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 (otherwise known as the BA.2.75.2), both in terms of stopping transmission of the virus and reducing the odds of severe disease.

The governor’s office continues to remind people to stay home if you are sick and to test regularly for 3 to 5 days after a known exposure.

Health experts have gone even further and are urging the public to continue taking other precautions to limit their risk of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, such as wearing high-quality masks in areas of substantial or high transmission, reducing the number of people if gathering indoors, ventilating indoor settings if gathering with family and friends, practicing proper hand hygiene and staying home if sick.

As of Thursday, all but nine of Colorado’s 64 counties were areas with substantial or high levels of community transmission for COVID-19.