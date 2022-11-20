Here’s how Colorado can help the victims of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs

DENVER — Five lives were lost and 25 people were injured after a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub, Club Q, in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. A 22-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

Unfortunately, Colorado is no stranger to this type of tragedy. There have been at least eight mass shootings in the state since 1993. But Colorado doesn’t shy away from helping our community heal.

Here are the ways you can help:

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) Board of Trustees has activated the Fund to begin collecting donations and making funds available in response to last night’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q.

The public can securely donate through a variety of options:

Online by visiting [coloradohealingfund.org]ColoradoHealingFund.org [coloradohealingfund.org].

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Club Q Tragedy”;

Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund'' and write “Club Q” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”.

If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Club Q mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

Verified GoFundMe campaigns have been established to help the victims of the Club Q shooting. You can click here and here to donate.

Resources for victims, their families:

Inside Out Youth Services

Providers offering therapy for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers.

Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance

This story will be updated with more ways to help and mental health resources when they become available