4 people rescued after boat overturns on Berkeley Lake Friday evening

The Denver Fire Department said crews responded with rescue boats and were able to rescue all four people. DFD said the patients were being checked out by paramedics.
Posted at 7:01 PM, May 03, 2024
DENVER — Four people were rescued after a boat overturned at Berkeley Lake on Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

