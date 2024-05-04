4 people rescued after boat overturns on Berkeley Lake Friday evening

DENVER — Four people were rescued after a boat overturned at Berkeley Lake on Friday evening.

The Denver Fire Department said crews responded with rescue boats and were able to rescue all four people. DFD said the patients were being checked out by paramedics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

@denver_fire Denver Fire is responding to a possible water rescue at a body of water near 48th and Wolf. Parties were in boat that overturned on lake. Firefighters quickly deployed rescue boats with all parties being rescued. No confirmed status of patients at this time. pic.twitter.com/cv07uAtsoC — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) May 4, 2024