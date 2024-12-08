39th annual toy run brings in thousands of toys for patients at Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — At least 2,000 motorcyclists from across Colorado joined together Sunday at Aurora Sports Park for their 39th Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run.

Participants sported Santa hats, reindeer onesies, and holiday necklaces as they strapped toys to the backs of their bikes and headed toward Children's Hospital Colorado.

"To see the kids faces when they see the motorcycles coming up, just that is exciting enough," said Bob Cuculich, a volunteer for the hospital.

He's volunteered for 12 years, and a biker himself, it's his 18th toy run.

"For me, from the very first time I did this, looking up and seeing the kids' faces in the windows and the big smiles is what makes it all worthwhile," Cuculich said, "The tears always come."

The only fee to participate is one unwrapped toy for a patient.

"For us, it’s just another way to give back to the community," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder and leader of Rider Justice. "It really actually does encapsulate Christmas and the holiday season. It gives you that warm feeling in your stomach."

Organizers say thousands of toys were collected, enough to last the hospital most of the year.