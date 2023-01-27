Watch Now
27-year-old skier dies after accident at Snowmass

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 14:24:39-05

A skier died Thursday in the Snowmass ski area following an accident.

27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff, Silverthorne, was injured on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park and later died, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death was accidental and an investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office.

Earlier this month, a skier died at Steamboat Ski & Resort after crashing into a tree and another skier was killed at Aspen Highlands.

