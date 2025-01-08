Colorado governor walks a tightrope in approaching Trump. Deportations likely to be the first test

DENVER (AP) — As Democratic governors across the country adapt to President-elect Donald Trump’s plans, some are trying to build a friendly relationship while others are strategizing ways to resist. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stands out. Polis has long lived in his own political lane, often saying he takes good ideas from both Republicans and Democrats. That approach has him walking a difficult line with the incoming Trump administration as he is being mentioned as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. Following the election, Polis helped form a nonpartisan group of governors to, as they said, protect democracy. But days later, he expressed excitement at Trump's pick of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department.

