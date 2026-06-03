2 water emergencies prompt search and rescue responses in Boulder and Larimer counties

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue teams in two Front Range counties were mobilized after separate water‑related incidents unfolded Tuesday.

In Boulder County, at least one child went missing near St. Vrain Creek, leading to an extensive search operation.

Crews responded to the area southwest of Lyons around 5:30 p.m. after the report came in, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Teams are searching along the creek and using drones to locate the child.

As of 7:30 p.m., the child has not been found.

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Around the same time, a separate rescue unfolded in Larimer County after a person was pulled from a canal at 3121 N. County Road 19 near Laporte.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Poudre Fire Authority.

Multiple road closures around the two incidents were in place.

No additional details have been released in either case.

Officials issued a reminder Tuesday that as temperatures rise and more people head to the water, it’s important to wear a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket and stay alert to changing weather conditions.