Toddler dies after falling into Fort Collins irrigation ditch

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A toddler who was rescued from an active irrigation ditch on Tuesday has died, the Larimer County sheriff's office announced, marking the second child to die after unrelated water rescues Tuesday.

Officials say they responded around 6 p.m. to reports that a toddler had fallen into the waterway fed by the Cache la Poudre River. He was soon found downstream by a neighbor who began performing CPR. Poudre Fire Authority swiftwater technicians had also responded to the incident.

The child was transported to an area hospital, but did not survive.

“This is a really tough one. Sudden loss is never easy, but losing a child is especially hard,” Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer said in a release. “Our hearts are heavy today for this family and everyone who knew this little boy."

The release said the sheriff's office "is working to determine exactly what happened" and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact LCSO Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515.

The county coroner will release the child’s name, as well as cause and manner of death, the release said.

The sheriff's office also provided local resources for anyone who has been impacted by the death of a child: 3Hopeful Hearts provides grief-informed support to those impacted by the death of a baby or child of any age. Learn more at https://www.3hopefulhearts.com/. The sheriff's office victim response team and chaplain are also offering support for the victim’s family and neighbors who assisted.

Denver7 is also sharing recent drowning statistics and water safety tips after Tuesday's tragic incidents.