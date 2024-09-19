18-year-old dies after struck by pickup truck in Commerce City last week

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle last week.

The woman was struck by a pickup truck on Friday while crossing the 5100 block of East 64th Avenue.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Commerce City police said the investigation is unfolding but “it appears the pedestrian was at fault, crossing where there is no marked crosswalk.”

Police added that the underage driver – who has a learner’s permit – first left the scene but later returned with parents.

Commerce City police said the driver did not appear to be speeding or under impairment when the crash occurred.

Earlier, the Commerce City Public Information Officer said the driver could be charged with driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident, but charges – if deemed appropriate – would be turned over to the Adam’s County District Attorney’s Office.

While authorities have not identified the victim, family shared a GoFundMe for help with memorial expenses.