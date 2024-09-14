18-year-old in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after she was struck by a pickup truck in Commerce City Friday evening.

The Commerce City Police Department said the woman was crossing East 64th near the 5100 block when she was struck. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver did not have a valid driver's license. They initially left the scene after the crash but came back, according to Commerce City PD.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is unclear if the woman was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Commerce City PD urged the community to "keep the woman and her loved ones in your thoughts."