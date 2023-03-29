15-year-old charged with attempted murder of a peace officer after allegedly firing at Denver police officer

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

The Denver DA’s office announced the charges Wednesday.

On March 21, 2023 at around 8:48 p.m.,Denver police responded to a shots fired report on Gilpin Street near E. 30th Avenue.

According to a police spokesperson, police were attempting to make contact with three people at the scene, when a juvenile ignored an officer’s commands and began walking away.

As another officer approached the juvenile to detain him “the juvenile pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the officer at a very close distance,” according to a department spokesperson.

The officer was not injured and the juvenile was taken into custody at the scene, according to the Denver DA’s office.

In a release, investigators said there were 36 rounds of gunfire detected by shot spotter leading to the call for shots fired.

The juvenile is also facing charges of having a prohibited large capacity magazine, possession of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct including discharge of a firearm, handgun possession by a juvenile and obstructing a peace officer, according to the DA’s office.