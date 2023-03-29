Watch Now
15-year-old charged with attempted murder of a peace officer after allegedly firing at Denver police officer

Investigators said there were 36 rounds of gunfire detected by shot spotter leading to the call for shots fired.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 29, 2023
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

The Denver DA’s office announced the charges Wednesday.

On March 21, 2023 at around 8:48 p.m.,Denver police responded to a shots fired report on Gilpin Street near E. 30th Avenue.

According to a police spokesperson, police were attempting to make contact with three people at the scene, when a juvenile ignored an officer’s commands and began walking away.

As another officer approached the juvenile to detain him “the juvenile pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the officer at a very close distance,” according to a department spokesperson.

The officer was not injured and the juvenile was taken into custody at the scene, according to the Denver DA’s office.

In a release, investigators said there were 36 rounds of gunfire detected by shot spotter leading to the call for shots fired.

The juvenile is also facing charges of having a prohibited large capacity magazine, possession of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct including discharge of a firearm, handgun possession by a juvenile and obstructing a peace officer, according to the DA’s office.

