Juvenile arrested after attempting to shooting officer, Denver police says

Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 17:17:37-04

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested after attempting to shoot an officer with the Denver Police Department, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Police were responding to reports of shots fired on Gilpin Street near the intersection of E. 30th Avenue at around 8:48 p.m. when they tried to contact three individuals at the scene.

One of them, identified by police as a juvenile male, ignored one of the officer’s commands and began walking away.

Another officer approached the juvenile and was the officer tried to detain him, “the juvenile pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the officer at a very close distance,” according to a department spokesperson.

The officer was not struck and was able to take the juvenile into custody with the help of other officers.

The juvenile – whose identity and a probable cause statement will not be released because of his age – is being held on several charges, including first-degree murder, possessing a dangerous illegal weapon, large capacity magazine prohibited, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

