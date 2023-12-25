10-year-old Denver boy spends his Christmas Eve giving back to the homeless

DENVER — Most families hit the snooze button on Christmas Eve, but 10-year-old Joaquin Aguirre-Sacasa's family spent their morning giving back to those in need.

While on vacation with his family, Joaquin decided to create a GoFundMe page, to raise funds for gift baskets. He started with a $300 goal, but raised over $1700, which he used to purchase blankets, soap and food for the homeless.

"Some of these people are just on the streets for Christmas," said Joaquin. "I wanted to try giving this year, instead of just receiving."

After wrapping the gifts Saturday morning, Joaquin's mother Georgie Aguirre-Sacasa helped pack them up and drive Joaquin to the Denver Rescue Mission.

Initially, Joaquin hoped to give out the baskets at multiple locations across the city, but in just 10 short minutes, the gifts were all gone.

"I didn't expect it to go that fast," said Joaquin.

Although he's unsure if he'll try again next year, Joaquin says if they come back next Christmas, he wants to raise money for even more gift baskets.

Aguirre-Sacasa says Joaquin also raised an additional $450, which they plan to donate to several non-profits in Denver.