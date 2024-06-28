Watch Now
1 person injured after car crashes into JcPenney store at Park Meadows Mall

Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 27, 2024

LONE TREE, Colo. – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into Park Meadows Mall Thursday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the car crashed into the JcPenney store and no one inside the mall was injured.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m.

The injured person, believed to be the driver, was checked at the scene and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, which were minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

