Yet another delay in criminal case against Schwalb Builders owner

The criminal case against a contractor facing more than 50 charges of theft, racketeering and money laundering had yet another delay Monday.

Sean Schwalb was indicted by a grand jury in December 2024, but has still not entered a plea to the charges.

On Monday, he asked for a continuance, telling the court he was seeking new counsel. Schwalb made a similar move late last year and has gone through multiple attorneys since the indictment.

Prosecutors from the attorney general’s office noted that Schwalb is also going through attorneys in a case he is facing in Florida. Judge Michael Angel allowed the continuance, but said that Schwalb must return at 1:30 p.m. on March 9 with new counsel and enter his plea.

Judge Angel also denied Schwalb’s request to appear remotely.

Schwalb’s father, Avi, was also indicted last year. His trial was last month and he was convicted on Feb. 21 on all 47 counts he faced, including theft, money laundering and violating the state's organized crime act.

Denver7 has followed the criminal case and multiple lawsuits filed against Schwalb Builders and Sean and Avi Schwalb for more than two years.

Civil affidavits and the criminal indictment state that Schwalb Builders would take in money from clients for construction work and home remodels and either not do the work, or leave the home in a state of disrepair, leaving the home uninhabitable.

During Avi Schwalb’s trial, prosecutors noted that money was put into the Schwalb Builders bank account and then often moved to other accounts within days that were either controlled by both Sean and Avi or just Avi.

Avi Schwalb will be sentenced on April 2.

