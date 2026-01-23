Woman accused of stabbing near Union Station was released days earlier on PR bond

DENVER — The woman accused of stabbing a random victim near Union Station on Sunday night was released on bond just days before the attack, Denver7 Investigates has found.

Nakila Green, 37, is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a woman several times in the leg and chest at the intersection of 17th Street and Wewatta Street. The victim survived the attack and was treated at Denver Health Medical Center.



Green has two open assault cases from last year, both involving her alleged assaults on law enforcement officers.

Court records obtained by Denver7 Investigates show that Green was released on Jan. 14 on a personal recognizance bond – meaning she didn’t have to put up any money to get out of jail.

In April, she was accused of spitting on a Regional Transportation District officer just blocks away from where the stabbing occurred. While in jail in August, she was accused of assaulting a Denver sheriff’s deputy.

Issues with competency had also been raised in Green’s cases, but she was released on bond after she was “restored” to competency late last year, according to court records. She also has a long list of other arrests dating back several years.

Denver7 Investigates spoke exclusively with a witness to the Sunday stabbing, who was disappointed to learn that the suspect had just gotten out of jail.

Alex Klein, a witness, said Green had a “crazy look on her face” and that he “knew it was not a normal situation.”

“It was really suspect,” he said.

The arrest affidavit said Klein screamed for police to come help after he saw Green stab the victim.

“I thought I was hallucinating, to be honest, because, like, there's no way this is happening,” Klein said.

Klein added he’s not surprised to learn that Green has a lengthy criminal history.

“It could have been anyone. It could have been a kid. It could have been, you know, an old man. It could have been literally you, me, whoever,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Green was released from jail to a “competency housing facility for treatment.”

When Denver7 Investigates asked why Green would be out of the facility and at Union Station on Sunday, the spokesperson said, “We do not have a report on these specifics from the competency housing facility at this time.”

The spokesperson also said that prosecutors objected to Green receiving a PR bond.

“It's pretty irresponsible for that person to be amongst us,” Klein said.

RTD declined to provide an interview on the matter, but did send a statement noting that it would deploy extra police and security during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Read the full statement here:

“RTD is committed to creating a welcoming transit environment that supports the personal safety and well-being of all customers using the agency’s bus and rail services. During Sunday's Broncos game, the agency plans to deploy additional police and security on the system and to work closely with the Denver Police Department.

Some recent measures RTD has taken to make transit safe for customers include effective policing [rtd-denver.com] , increased security and patrolling [rtd-denver.com] , shifting resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn officers and growing the agency’s police force [rtd-denver.com] from 50 officers to approximately 104 POST-certified officers.

RTD also asks its customers to be partners in safety by reporting unwanted or illegal behavior or anything suspicious on or around the system. Reports made through RTD’s Transit Watch smartphone app [rtd-denver.com] are directly routed to police dispatch, and it allows for anonymous or discreet submissions. The app is available in English and Spanish.”

