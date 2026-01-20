Woman accused in Union Station bus terminal stabbing ‘talked about puncturing’ victim's heart: Affidavit

DENVER — A woman facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing her victim repeatedly at the Union Station bus terminal in downtown Denver over the weekend “talked about puncturing” the woman’s heart as she was being arrested, an affidavit obtained by Denver7 Tuesday shows.

Nakila Green, 36, was arrested following the seemingly unprovoked attack at the bus terminal just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

A witness told police Gren was pacing around “looking for someone who was not paying attention” before she sat next to the victim, pulled out a knife, and started stabbing the woman multiple times in the leg and chest.

The witness screamed for office and saw “the defendant attempt to continue stabbing the victim,” before Regional Transportation District (RTD) officials rushed over and held Green at gunpoint, according to the affidavit.

Green was then handcuffed while Denver police arrived at the scene, arresting documents show.

The arrest affidavit shows the victim in the attack later spoke to police, and relayed she was sitting inside the bus terminal when she looked up and saw Green approaching, describing her as “posturing to fight.”

The woman said she then felt puncture wounds in her chest and legs, according to the affidavit, and added they did not know each other.

Surveillance video obtained by Denver police corroborated both of those accounts, documents show.

The video reportedly shows Green sitting next to her victim before taking a knife out of her right pocket and stabbing the victim in the chest and leg. It then shows the victim stand up as she tries to move away from Green, but Green “makes further attempts to stab” her victim, the affidavit shows.

Police said that while in custody, Green “made spontaneous utterances stating she stabbed [the victim] four times and asking where her knife was,” according to the affidavit. Green reportedly “talked about puncturing the heart.” Her statements showed “cognitive awareness of what she had done,” according to the probable cause statement.

The affidavit shows that Green reportedly also spit on a police officer and “continually spit on the inside of a patrol car while in custody” as she was being transferred to Denver jail.

Court records obtained by Denver7 show she has a long criminal history, including two open cases in Denver District Court.

The victim in the attack, who identity has not been released, was taken to Denver Health with multiple stab wounds but was expected to survive.