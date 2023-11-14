Watch Now
Thornton woman gets Booking.com refund four months after canceled flight

After Denver7 Investigates highlighted the issue, Booking.com sent a refund to a Thornton woman, who had been trying to get her money back for months.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 19:47:04-05

THORNTON, Colo. — Rose Duran was in a good mood on Monday.

"It was a miracle. Denver7 does miracles," she said with a smile.

Last week, she had almost given up hope, after spending hours on the phone with Booking.com customer service over the last four months.

"I had planned a vacation for July, and we lost a family member on July 2. And so I canceled it," said Duran.

Emails show United Airlines sent a refund to the site on which she booked the flights, Booking.com. But Duran said Booking.com was giving her the runaround.

"If the check was mailed on Aug. 1 to them, why did it take that long? I'm like, what's wrong with these people? Why can't they do this?" Duran said.

But after Denver7 Investigates stepped in, Duran received a refund from Booking.com.

"We are sorry to hear how you feel in this case. Our supplier partner GoToGate informed us that the airline had indeed issued a refund to them for your booking," a representative for Booking.com said in a message to Duran. "However, United Airlines had provided to them the refund via the form of a cheque (sic), which was then sent to them via post, thus, it took longer than anticipated to manage to locate the funds."

In an email to Denver7 Investigates, a Booking.com spokesperson confirmed the refund, saying the customer service team "expressed our apologies for the delay."

"Four months, that was a long time," said Duran. "And you know, I was getting charged interest on my credit card, and you know how bad interest is right now — it's bad. So I'm just really happy and grateful. Thank you!"

Denver7 asked if Booking.com has changed policies or procedures to ensure refunds like this are processed in a more timely manner, and we have not yet received a response.

