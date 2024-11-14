The end of the 'Impound Empire': What happened to Wyatts Towing

DENVER — The largest towing company in Colorado has been sold after state investigations into predatory practices resulted in settlement agreements and civil penalties.

Denver7 Investigates has been shining a light on Wyatts Towing for more than a year. Now, we are taking an in-depth look at what finally brought down the "Impound Empire."

Denver7 Investigates Impound Empire: Wyatts Towing, partners connected to many aspects of towing Jaclyn Allen

The sign on the window at Wyatts Towing states that the company is "permanently closed," adding, "Your vehicle is NOT here." If you ask State Senator Julie Gonzales, no one is sad about it.

"I shed zero tears to see that Wyatts Towing is no longer in business in the state of Colorado," said Gonzales. "You know who has shed a lot of tears? Everyday Coloradans. I have heard countless harrowing stories. You all have reported on it, as well,"

Stories like the one Kayla Greathouse shared with legislators. She testified that Wyatts Towing patrolled her apartment parking log, preying on the state's most vulnerable.

"I mean, they were like Freddy Krueger. They were horrible. They were everywhere," said Greathouse.

Greathouse said she had to stand in front of cars to keep Wyatts from towing for minor issues.

"So I'm glad, and I think that Colorado did a good job," she said.

Denver7 Investigates showed how Wyatts was part of a vertically integrated group of companies connected to everything from parking and permitting to impound and auction. Since then, an investigation by the Colorado Attorney General's Office revealed Wyatts' illegal practices and resulted in a $1 million settlement and refunds to consumers.

Additionally, a new state law put guardrails around towing, prohibiting operators from patrolling lots and requiring landlords to direct tows themselves.

Denver7 Investigates Wyatts Towing — Colorado company accused of predatory practices — has been sold Jaclyn Allen

"I think Colorado sent a really clear message that these types of predatory business practices don't work in Colorado, and we're not going to allow them to continue," said Zach Neumann, co-founder and CEO of the Community Economic Defense Project, which saw a notable decrease in complaints after the new law went into effect. "If you look at the most recent legislation that was passed, the towing industry association supported the bill. They also stepped in here and said, 'What Wyatts is doing is really predatory. It's giving all towing companies a bad name. This is not how we choose to operate. We need more regulation.'"

Denver7 Investigates found state regulators have also been cracking down on Wyatts' practices. Under a proposed settlement agreement, Wyatts would pay more than $100,000 in civil penalties related to dozens of improper tows.

In an affidavit from September, Troy Porras, Wyatts' owner, stated the company is losing money, stopped towing cars in June and was preparing to liquidate assets to pay civil penalties and refund customers.

Even though no one from Wyatts has responded to Denver7 Investigates' requests for comment, state regulators with the Public Utilities Commission confirmed that Wyatts has been sold to Elite Towing.

After years of complaints and coverage, because of the new law and regulatory environment, Wyatts has closed its doors, marking the end of the Impound Empire.

"Your reporting helps demonstrate the power of investigative journalism to hold bad actors to account," said State Sen. Gonzales. "It goes to show that when you speak up, we can make change happen."

