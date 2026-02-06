Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parents frustrated by 'lack of transparency' from Cherry Creek Schools following Denver7 Investigation

Cherry Creek School Board members did not provide many details regarding the decision to freeze travel for employees or ongoing administrative changes during a meeting on Friday.
Posted

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Parents continue demanding answers from the Cherry Creek School District after the superintendent resigned and retired, and the chief human resource officer, his wife, was placed on administrative leave following Denver7 Investigates' reporting.

Following a board meeting on Friday morning, a group of parents left frustrated at what they call a "lack of transparency" regarding district leadership.

"We are simply just trying to get answers, answers on how we manage to allow ourselves to get into the situation that we're in," said Shadhaa Ramadan, who has three children in the district and graduated from the district, herself.

Friday's study session began with Board President Anne Egan addressing the intention to formally confirm Jennifer Perry a the district's interim superintendent during an upcoming, public meeting on Feb. 9.

"This is the start of the process to renew the health and success of this district," said Egan.

Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Chris Smith announced he was stepping down after his leadership was put under the microscope by Denver7 Investigates. His last day was last Friday.

The board said during a meeting on Tuesday that both Chris Smith and the board has obtained legal counsel.

Following the announcement, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, Chris Smith's wife, was put on administrative leave.

Egan also addressed the district's decision to freeze all travel for employees, stating, "This is throughout the district.... Hopefully not touching students who are in a place of traveling, and we want them to have those experiences, but knowing that travel also needs to be looked at too, throughout this organization."

The travel freeze comes after Denver7 Investigates requested detailed expense reports from the district.

Denver7 will attend Monday's public meting, where more parents are expected to voice their concerns during public comment.

