GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — An operational review of Cherry Creek Schools spurred by a monthslong Denver7 investigation into the culture within the school district found nearly 40 issues with governance and personnel practices, according to officials from the school board.

The Cherry Creek School Board on Tuesday said the review had found 38 issues – 30 of which were considered “high priority” – for the district to address in the wake of controversy surrounding the school district’s leadership and in the interest of the district to “strengthen accountability and rebuild community trust.”

The Internal Controls Audit Process Committee was formed after the former superintendent resigned and two administrators were placed on administrative leave.

Denver7 Investigates earlier this year exposed what insiders called a "toxic culture" withing the district, many pointing the relationship between former Superintendent Chris Smith and his wife, Chief Human Resource Officer Brenda Smith, as part of the problem. Smith was terminated for cause in late spring.

Watch the first in a series of several reports about the Cherry Creek School District’s “toxic culture” in the video player below:

Employees, insiders speak of toxic culture within Cherry Creek School District

Many of those sources said they feared retaliation. And out nearly a dozen complaint letters obtained through open records requests, most were signed anonymously.

"I think people don't feel safe. You can't question the superintendent because his wife is head of HR," said one source who spoke to Denver7 Investigates in silhouette. "I think it's a huge problem and I think it hurts our students."

One eight-page letter from two principals accused Chris Smith of unprofessional conduct, retaliation against employees and misallocation of budget items, including expenses and salaries.

That letter also stated that the human resources department operated “with the intent that people are guilty prior to an investigation. Sources also told Denver7 Investigates that the HR conference room was referred to as the “cry room,” and that they believed the district’s goal was to make people cry when called into the room.

In February, the district announced it had formed a committee to hire an outside group to conduct an internal controls audit, that would, in part look into the district's spending, travel and external contracts during Chris Smith's time as superintendent.

Among the 38 issues the operational review found, 16 had to do with finance and accounting; 10 dealt with procurement and contract management; eight had to do with governance and culture; and four had to do with human resources and personnel.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Cherry Creek Board of Education said 33 of those 38 findings had already been addressed or are being addressed.

Among those changes, the Board said that since February, changes the district has made include:



Lowering the threshold at which contracts require board approval.

Requiring legal review of all contracts.

Strengthening conflict-of-interest rules around procurement.

Increasing oversight of travel and spending.

Making unspecified “key personnel changes.”

Reducing reliance on outside consultants.

Planning to finalize a nepotism/conflict-of-interest policy next month.

Adopting a balanced budget aligned with district priorities.

Denver7 is digging into the report and will update this story with more information.

Denver7