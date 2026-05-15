Cherry Creek Chief HR Officer Brenda Smith terminated for cause

The head of human resources for the Cherry Creek School District and wife of the former Superintendent will be terminated for cause by the district after a months-long investigation found "significant policy violations."

Brenda Smith has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 2.

Her husband, former Superintendent Chris Smith, resigned Jan. 30 after a series of Denver7 stories reporting on what insiders called a “toxic culture” inside the school district.

A statement Friday from the school district said:

“In conjunction with Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Perry, we the Board of Education have received the final investigative findings regarding Brenda Smith. Ms. Smith will not be offered a contract for the 2026-27 school year. Based on the personnel investigation, significant policy violations occurred. We will not be paying out any of the additional benefits as this is a for-cause termination.”

Just over a week after Brenda went on paid leave, Assistant Principal of Special Populations Tony Poole was also placed on leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct and insubordination. Last month, Denver7 Investigates obtained a separation agreement that stated Poole would remain on leave and retire at the end June.

Chris Smith was paid out more than $160,000 for his unused sick and vacation leave. Poole’s separation agreement stated he would be paid out more than $190,000 and continue to draw his salary until his retirement. Due the termination for cause, Brenda Smith will not be receiving a payout.

Denver7 Investigates spent months digging into the culture within Cherry Creek Schools where sources said the relationship between Chris Smith and Brenda Smith, who was serving as chief human resource officer, left employees with no place to go if they had complaints.

▶️ You can watch the full investigation in the video player below

Employees, insiders speak of toxic culture within Cherry Creek School District

Many of those sources said they feared retaliation. And out nearly a dozen complaint letters obtained through open records requests, most were signed anonymously.

"I think people don't feel safe. You can't question the superintendent because his wife is head of HR," said one source who spoke to Denver7 Investigates in silhouette. "I think it's a huge problem and I think it hurts our students."

One eight page letter from two principals accused Chris Smith of unprofessional conduct, retaliation against employees and misallocation of budget items, including expenses and salaries.

That letter also stated that the human resources department operated “with the intent that people are guilty prior to an investigation. Sources also told Denver7 Investigates that the HR conference room was referred to as the “cry room,” and that they believed the district’s goal was to make people cry when called into the room.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Denver7