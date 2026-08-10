Newly-released body camera footage shows Barry Morphew's Arizona arrest

PHOENIX and DENVER — Newly-released body camera footage of the June 2025 arrest of Barry Morphew in Arizona shows a calm situation where the suspect only asks a few questions while being handcuffed after a traffic stop.

The video, which was blurred by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, shows officers pulling over Morphew in his truck. Once out of the car, Morphew only asks why he’s being arrested. The officers respond that he has a warrant for his arrest out of Colorado.

After that, he only asks about his belongings and what will happen to his truck. Officers tell him it will be towed.

The video was obtained by Denver7 Investigates along with its media partners at ABC15 in Phoenix.

► Watch extended bodycam footage of Morphew's arrest in the video below:

Bodycam footage: Barry Morphew's 2025 arrest

Other arrest-related video provided by Arizona DPS includes an hour-long interview with Morphew’s girlfriend. That video is also blurred and Denver7 Investigates is not identifying the woman because she is not charged with a crime.

Morphew had lived with the woman since May 2025 and told her that his name was Lee Moore, according to arrest documents previously obtained by Denver7 Investigates.

Denver7 Investigates New report reveals Barry Morphew used a fake name in Arizona before re-arrest Jennifer Kovaleski

Morphew is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020 after a bike ride near their home in Chaffee County. The case has had a high profile and garnered significant media interest since Suzanne's disappearance.

He was charged with her murder initially in 2021, but those charges were dismissed. Suzanne’s body was later found in 2023 and an autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Barry Morphew’s girlfriend in Arizona told police that she started seeing him in December 2024. He had finally told her his real name the Sunday before the arrest, she said. He had also told her that his wife had been abducted.

► Watch Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below:

Newly-released body camera footage shows Barry Morphew's Arizona arrest

"On Sunday night, on Father's Day, he told me some things that I was not obviously aware of. So, I now know his first and last name,” she told police.

She added that he was always calm with her and treated her well. She admitted that she didn’t ask many questions. But when they would go out, he would pay and often paid in cash.

The officers told the woman that they believed that Barry Morphew had manipulated her and that they knew she didn’t know anything about his alleged crimes. They told her that is the reason that law enforcement waited to arrest him until he left her house.

After his arrest in Arizona, Morphew was extradited to Colorado where is out on $3 million bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.

After multiple delays, his trial is set for summer 2027. He is due in court Sept. 17 for a status conference.

Denver7