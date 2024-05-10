Moving company owner convicted of theft sentenced to 6 years in prison

GREELEY, Colo. — A moving company owner convicted of multiple counts of theft was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday in Weld County.

Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, who also used the name David Zoda while operating his businesses, was convicted of two counts of theft after victims paid him thousands of dollars to move their belongings, only to hold their items hostage.

Denver7 Investigates has reported on businesses owned by Zoda since 2018 and has spoken to more than a dozen victims. One of his customers, Mark and Ann Anderson, called the police after their belongings were never delivered following a move from Greeley to Florida.

In 2021, authorities raided several of Nemat-Zoda’s storage units, which contained items he had picked up from customers. Criminal charges were filed against him in Weld County.

During the sentencing, the Andersons and a dozen others testified or provided written statements regarding Nemat-Zoda’s business practices. Some of the testimony said that Nemat-Zoda picked up their items as recently as November 2023.

In all cases, the customers thought they were hiring a different company, only to learn they had hired a moving broker who had enlisted Nemat-Zoda's company to do the move.

“We believe Mr. Zoda deserves the maximum sentence so he can’t do this to anyone else,” Ann Anderson said via WebEx.

During the sentencing, Judge Timothy G. Kerns called Nemat-Zoda’s business practices a “surefire, tried and tested scheme to smile, shake hands and steal.”

Alex and Brandi Apolinarisflew from Dallas to attend the sentencing. Their case was not part of the charges in Weld County, but they provided testimony and felt it was important to be there.

“He just does not care about anybody else except for himself. And I hope that changes now that he’s going to jail,” Alex Apolinaris said.

Nemat-Zoda is currently facing an additional theft charge in Denver. He has a hearing slated for May 31. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Arapahoe County also confirmed it has received complaints about Nemat-Zoda

Denver7