Owner of H&M Relocation moving company convicted of theft in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. — The owner of a Colorado moving company accused of theft by multiple people over the years was convicted Friday by a Weld County jury.

Huseyn Nemat-Zoda, 40, who also goes by the name David Zoda, was found guilty of two counts of theft, both Class 3 felonies, after a four-day trial.

Nemat-Zoda, owner of H&M Relocation – a company that Denver7 Investigates has exposed multiple times — was accused of scamming victims more than $16,000, promising to load, transport and deliver their belongings, which were never delivered.

The trial stemmed from a June 2021 incident, where prosecutors said which Nemat-Zoda entered into a contract with the victims who had hired him to move their belongings from Greeley to Bloomington, Ind., with an expected delivery date of 24 days.

Prosecutors said Nemat-Zoda never produced a contract until after the victim’s items were loaded onto his trucks and required that the victims pay “a substantially higher amount” than they had been previously quoted. A copy of this contract was never provided to the victims.

In all, the victims in that case paid the suspect $16,448.93 for his moving company to load, transport and deliver their belongings, which had an estimated value of no less than $150,711.99.

Nemat-Zoda repeatedly made promises to have their items loaded and delivered to his customers, but that never panned out.

After the 24th day, when delivery was due, he allegedly stopped responding to calls. That’s when the victims filed a police report with the Greeley Police Department.

An investigation revealed that a majority of their customers’ belongings were in a self-storage business in Englewood. Nemat-Zoda had rented 24 self-storage units and was in default status after renting those units to hold all of his victim’s belongings, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 2 p.m. in Division 11.