Man found in distress at Sheridan Public Works Facility reported missing from Denver nursing home days before

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A man was reported missing from a Denver nursing home about two days before he was found in medical distress inside a restricted area of the Sheridan Public Works Facility and later died, according to law enforcement.

While neither the Sheridan nor Denver police departments have revealed the man's identity, both have confirmed foul play is not being considered as a factor in his death.

The Sheridan Police Department said the man was found inside a gated area of the Sheridan Public Works Facility on Monday morning. The man was taken by ambulance to Swedish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an update Thursday, Sheridan PD said the man was seen on security cameras walking northbound along Clay Street around 10 a.m. on Sunday. He then crawled under a fence to enter the lot and proceeded toward the sand storage area, according to the department.

A public works employee found the man Monday morning.

Sheridan Police Department

A spokesperson for Sheridan PD said the man was reported missing out of Denver. In that report, obtained by Denver7 Investigates, multiple officers detail responding to a missing person report around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 — roughly two days before the man was found in Sheridan.

The responding officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of West 29th Avenue, a location described as a “short-term rehabilitation center for those struggling with cognitive and mental issues as well as a nursing home," according to the report.

The report states one witness told an officer that the missing person "walked away" from the center around 1:10 p.m. Another witness told an officer the man moved into the nursing home about one week before the incident and explained the man had “cognitive disabilities," according to the report.

Local Man in medical distress found in gated area of Sheridan Public Works Facility Sydney Isenberg

Each account by the three responding officers states an area search was conducted, including one officer checking "North High School, Federal Boulevard, bus stops, Viking Park, restaurants," but the missing person was not found.

Both Denver and Sheridan police report the man was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

Denver7